

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 36-year-old Brampton man is facing charges after police allegedly found $10,000 worth of drugs and six long guns at a home in the city earlier this month.

Peel Regional Police Const. Mark Fischer said they raided a home in Brampton as part of a “complex investigation” into drug trafficking in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Gorewood Drive on March 3.

Three shotguns and three rifles were allegedly found in the residence, along with a quantity of marijuana and magic mushrooms (psilocybin) with a combined street value of more than $10,000.

A suspect identified as Jason Sampson faces numerous firearms charges and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing that same day.