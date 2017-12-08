

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the pace of housing starts picked up in November, pushing the six-month trend to the highest level in nearly a decade.

The Ottawa-based Crown corporation says construction of multiple-unit projects in Toronto has been a driving force behind the trend.

In November, the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts across Canada was 252,184 units -- up from 222,695 units in October.

Multiple-unit urban starts accounted for 175,016 units, up 16.9 per cent, while single-detached urban starts were up 7.5 per cent to 60,396 units and rural starts were estimated at 16,772.

CMHC's six-month housing starts trend rose to 226,270 units in November, from 216,642 units in October.