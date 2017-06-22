

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Six people have been arrested after police raided seven marijuana dispensaries in Toronto as well as a number of residences.

The raids targeting the B.C.-based Canna Clinic chain of dispensaries took place on Thursday morning.

Police say that search warrants were executed at seven storefront operations in Toronto as well as five residences. Police in Vancouver also executed search warrants at three residences as part of the same investigation.

It is not immediately clear what charges those taken into custody will face.

The locations raided in Toronto included one on Queen Street West and another in Kensington Market, among others.

Police spokesperson Mark Pugash says those taken into custody will appear in court at Old City Hall tomorrow.