

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Six people have been injured in a serious crash in Mulmur Township, about an hour’s drive north of Brampton.

The two-vehicle collision happened on Airport Road, north of County Road 17 at around 6:40 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said six people were injured in the crash and four of them are in life-threatening condition.

Two people are still trapped in the wreckage and screws are working to free them, OPP told CP24.

Ornge said at least two air ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

There was no immediate word on the age and gender of those injured in the crash.

OPP said the area is hilly and can be hazardous for drivers.