

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





At least six people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.

The four-vehicle collision happened on Highway 7, near Pine Valley Drive, at around 9 p.m.

Four people in one vehicle were trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters. All of them were taken to hospital with a range of injuries, while a child in the vehicle was uninjured, Vaughan Fire and Rescue said.

Two people from two other vehicles were also taken to hospital.

One of the injured was transported to a trauma centre, however none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, firefighters said.

It wasn’t clear whether one individual from the fourth vehicle was transported to hospital.

The cause of the collision is not yet clear.

A collision reconstruction team is expected to attend the scene and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours as police investigate.