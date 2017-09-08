

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Six suspects in a swarming-style robbery in North York earlier this summer have surrendered to police, following the release of surveillance camera images.

Police say that the suspects “swarmed” a 23-year-old man in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area in the early hours of July 21 and took his property.

No suspect descriptions were provided at the time but on Wednesday morning police released images of four men and two women who were being sought in connection with the incidents.

The suspects then turned themselves in later in the day on Wednesday, police say.

Kyle Sales, 20, of Toronto, George Aguiar, 23, of Thornhill, Glenn Santiago, 22, of Toronto, Jizelle Pineda, 20, of Thornhill, Tyra Beltran, 20, of Toronto and Joshua Alvarado, 19, of Toronto are each charged with one count of robbery.