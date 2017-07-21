

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say a total of 16 people from around the GTA face a raft of charges after coordinated raids this week yielded nearly $3 million worth of drugs along with cash and a handgun.

Police from Halton, York and Peel regions along with the OPP began “Project Cartella” in the summer of 2016.

On Wednesday, police from all four services conducted a number of searches of homes and businesses throughout the GTA.

They allegedly found 85 kilograms of marijuana, almost 9 kilograms of cocaine, 1.4 kilograms of hashish, 6,100 oxycodone pills, 31 ounces of MDMA and a small quantity of fentanyl.

They also located a large amount of cash and a .25 calibre Bryco Arms handgun and ammunition. Six people were taken into custody on Wednesday.

The suspects hail from Toronto, Vaughan, Mississauga, Brampton and Springwater Township.

Three were held for bail hearings while three others were charged and released on promises to appear.

Ten other individuals were arrested earlier in the year in relation to the probe and face charges as well.

They face a variety of weapons, drugs possession or possession of property obtained by crime charges.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).