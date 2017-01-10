

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released new composite sketches of a man and a woman wanted in connection with the aggravated assault of a security officer at a Toronto Home Depot.

The alleged incident occurred on Sept. 13, 2016 at a Home Depot near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard.

Police say a man and a woman walked into the big box store at around 11:10 a.m. and took an undisclosed amount of merchandise without paying.

When a store security officer followed the pair to the parking lot and attempted to arrest them, police say a physical confrontation ensued.

The two suspects got into a vehicle and when the security guard attempted to stop them, police allege he was thrown from the moving vehicle.

His injuries, according to investigators, were serious but not life-threatening.

The suspects fled the area in a silver Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

Police have described the first suspect as a male who is about five-foot-six with a medium build and appears to be approximately 45 years old. He was last seen wearing a beige baseball hat, a white short-sleeve shirt and beige pants.

The female suspect has also been described as approximately 45 years old, five-foot-five and reportedly has a medium build. She was wearing a white baseball hat and a black dress at the time of the incident, according to police.