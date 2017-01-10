

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Slippery road conditions have been reported across the GTA after a winter storm dumped upwards of 10 centimetres of snow on the region.

The snow began falling early this morning and only stopped late this afternoon.

The storm created messy conditions on a number of major arteries.

At one point, the southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway were closed at Eglinton Avenue after several cars spun out of control. The highway was then reopened about 30 minutes later after a salt truck was dispatched to the scene.

Numerous collisions were also reported on GTA roads.

As of 3:30 p.m., York Regional Police had responded to a total of 40 collisions. There was also a number of crashes in Toronto with Const. Clint Stibbe taking to Twitter this morning to warn drivers to slow down.

The conditions may not be much better for the drive home either.

Environment Canada is forecasting a total of five to 10 millimetres of rain tonight as temperatures improve.

So far, three rounds of salt have been applied to Toronto expressways, arterial and collector roads.

“Snow will change to rain near noon over extreme southwestern Ontario, and late this afternoon over the Greater Toronto Area. Brief freezing rain is possible in some areas during the changeover from snow to rain,” an advisory from the weather agency reads. ““There may be a significant impact to the morning commute and possibly the afternoon one as well for regions where the change to rain occurs later. Untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery.”

About 15 per cent of departing flights were cancelled at Pearson International Airport this morning due to weather.

School buses were also cancelled in Peel, York, Durham and Halton regions this morning but all buses were running to schools in Toronto.