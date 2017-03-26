ASHCROFT, B.C. -- A remote community in British Columbia's Interior is in mourning after police found four people dead in a home.

David Musterer, a member of the Venables Valley community, has released a statement saying the tragedy has deeply impacted everyone in the area "beyond what words can convey."

He says the community is beginning the process of coming to terms with the "unfortunate incident" and asked for privacy as it grieves.

RCMP officers responding to a request for a check on the home near Ashcroft, B.C., found four bodies inside.

They have said that a preliminary investigation suggests there is no threat to the public, but no details have been released about the individuals or what caused their deaths.

Cpl. Dan Mosaluk says investigators were still on scene Sunday, and support is being provided to both people directly affected by the deaths and to other community members.