Smoking hydro wires block downtown roadway
Smoking overhead hydro wires on Richmond Street in the downtown area caused significant delays in commuter traffic on Thursday afternoon after police closed the roadway due to safety concerns. (CP24)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 6:16PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 11, 2017 7:09PM EDT
A fire on a set of overhead wires in the city’s downtown core held up traffic during rush hour on Thursday.
The flames broke out at 5:30 p.m. along Richmond Street and Maud Street, west of Spadina Avenue.
By the time hydro crews arrived, the fire had extinguished itself, Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson told CP24.
The roadway was shut down as a safety precaution, he added
“We didn’t want live smoking wires to hit cars or pedestrians,” Hopkinson said.
There is no word on when the street will reopen.
The city's utility company is assessing the damage.