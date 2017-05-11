

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A fire on a set of overhead wires in the city’s downtown core held up traffic during rush hour on Thursday.

The flames broke out at 5:30 p.m. along Richmond Street and Maud Street, west of Spadina Avenue.

By the time hydro crews arrived, the fire had extinguished itself, Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson told CP24.

The roadway was shut down as a safety precaution, he added

“We didn’t want live smoking wires to hit cars or pedestrians,” Hopkinson said.

There is no word on when the street will reopen.

The city's utility company is assessing the damage.