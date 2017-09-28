

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Rapper Snoop Dogg is investing in another Canadian cannabis venture.

Toronto-based Trellis, a cannabis inventory management software provider, said Thursday the weed-loving rapper's venture capital firm is leading its latest $2-million seed round.

Snoop Dogg's Casa Verde Capital invests in firms that support the cannabis industry but don't directly touch marijuana.

This investment comes about a year after Tweed Inc. and parent company Canopy Growth signed a deal with Snoop Dogg.

That deal granted the Canadian marijuana producer exclusive rights to use certain content and brands owned by the rapper's company LBC Holdings.

The chief executive and founder of Trellis says Snoop Dogg's involvement helps to give his Toronto-based company a higher profile.