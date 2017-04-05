

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says that there is a need for regulatory action to ensure that the “dream of home ownership” is “kept alive” amid a frenetic escalation in real estate prices and continuing erosion in affordability.

Tory made the comment to reporters on Wednesday morning following the release of new data from the Toronto Real Estate Board which showed that the average price of a GTA home jumped 33.2 per cent in March from a year previous.

The data places the average cost of a GTA home at $916,567. In Toronto, the average cost of a detached home surpassed $1.6 million for the first time and the average cost of a semi-detached home hit $1.09 million.

“The situation is deeply concerning. It is deeply concerning because people are not only losing hope of having a home but they are losing the mathematical possibility of even contemplating it,” Tory said. “The dream of home ownership has to be kept alive and it has to be kept alive not just for people of means but for people who are seeking housing that is more modest.”

TREB said that demand for housing in Toronto continues to exceed supply, with the city recording a 17.7 per cent increase in sales in March compared to a 15.2 per cent increase in listings.

Speaking with reporters at an event at Ryerson University, Tory said that sustained double-digit increases in real estate prices have created a “desperate situation” for many prospective homebuyers.

He said that policymakers have an “obligation to look at every possible means to increase supply” and to ensure that “speculation is not overtaking the market.”

“Housing is for people to live in. It is fine for people to invest in but it is for people to live in,” he said. “We need to make sure that people are not taking undue advantage of the opportunity to invest in housing.”

City continues to look at tax on vacant properties

Tory has previously mused about instituting a tax on vacant homes as a way to get some of the estimated 65,000 unoccupied properties in Toronto back onto the market.

On Tuesday, he said that staff continue to study that possibility though he conceded that the province would have to grant permission for such a tax to be implemented by the municipality.

He said that he would also like to see a review of the rules governing the real estate industry, which he said that some experts view as “quite weak.”

“I see for example people are being encouraged to wave all conditions and to not do things that I think are prudent, including getting a home inspection. I think the whole area should be reviewed,” he said. “We need to make sure that people are being protected at a time when they have enough problems in trying to buy a home.”

Finance Ministers Charles Sousa has previously said that he will include measures to cool Ontario’s overheated housing market in the upcoming budget, though it remains unclear what those measures may be.

Tory said that his administration has been “actively involved” in discussions with the province ahead of the budget and is waiting to see what measures will be taken to cool the market. In the meantime he said that his efforts are focusing on the supply side of the market rather than the demand side.

“The present situation is deeply troubling to a lot of people trying to buy homes and I think it is incumbent upon all of us to do responsible, effective things,” he said.