SAINT-BERNARD-DE-LACOLLE, Que. -- Teams of Canadian soldiers stretched canvas across the metal frames of tents at a camp site near the Quebec-U.S. border on Wednesday as they helped fellow authorities cope with the crush of asylum seekers crossing into Canada.

The site, located on a flat stretch of grass behind the building where asylum claimants are bused in from the border, was expected to accommodate up to 500 people.

"We have about 100 personnel here on the ground who will set up 25 tents in order to house approximately 500 people," Maj. Yves Desbiens said in an interview in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle.

"We're going to set up lighting as well, and heating and we're going to have flooring installed."

The soldiers will have no role in security matters and will not participate in law-enforcement tasks. All but a few will return to their home base once the site is completed.

Earlier in the day, in nearby Hemmingford, some 40 asylum seekers sat under white tents at an impromptu reception centre that has sprung up on the Canadian side of a popular illegal border crossing.

The atmosphere appeared relaxed as border crossers lined up for lunch boxes handed out by RCMP personnel and waited to be shepherded onto buses for the 10-minute drive to the Lacolle processing station.

"I'll be your tour guide," one RCMP officer inside the bus could be heard joking.

"There's the United States; this is Canada."

Many of the hundreds of people who are crossing the Canada-United States border into Quebec to seek asylum are of Haitian descent.

In the United States, the Trump administration is considering ending a program that granted Haitians so-called "temporary protected status" following the massive earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010.

Many of the arrivals are being housed in Montreal at the Olympic Stadium.

The City of Montreal said recently between 250 and 300 people were crossing the Canada-United States border to seek asylum every day, up from 50 per day in the first half of July.