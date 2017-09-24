

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Some homes and businesses are being evacuated in an Etobicoke neighbourhood this morning after an ammonia spill.

The spill occurred in the area of Evans Avenue, near Kipling Avenue and the Gardiner Expressway.

Toronto Fire Services says a refrigeration unit inside an industrial building is to blame for the spill.

Homes and businesses within a 500-foot radius of the spill are being evacuated.

A male in his 50s who was exposed to the chemical was reportedly having difficulty breathing when crews arrived on scene.

His condition is not known at this time and it is not clear if he was taken to hospital.

Evans Avenue is closed between Kipling Avenue and Bellman Avenue.