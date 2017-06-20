

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Some northbound lanes of Highway 404 reopened in Markham this morning following a collision involving a tractor-trailer.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning near Major Mackenzie Drive.

No one was injured in the collision.

All northbound lanes of the highway were closed between 16th Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive for several hours but the left and middle lane have now reopened. It is unclear how long the right lane will be closed.