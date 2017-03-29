

Web Staff, CP24.com





A number of Tim Hortons and Starbucks locations in Toronto were unable to accept debit or credit cards on Wednesday morning, with staff at one downtown store characterizing the situation as a large outage.

A spokesperson from Tim Hortons headquarters in Oakville told Newstalk 1010 the chain was experiencing “intermittent” issues with its debit and credit card terminals.

Reports of outages came in Wednesday from Tim Hortons stores across Ontario.

At Starbucks, staff at a location on Queen Street West and John Street said they had received a message Wednesday morning that outlets across their district were without credit or debit capabilities.

A Tim Hortons spokesperson said all issues would likely be resolved later on Wednesday morning.

Employees at both chains could not say what caused the outage.

One week ago, as many as 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations were without debit and credit card services for as long as two days.