

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 67-year-old man is dead following a collision in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon.

Hamilton police say the 67-year-old driver of an Infiniti sedan was heading eastbound on Binbrook Road when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Ford truck that was travelling westbound.

The 67-year-old man was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The 32-year-old driver of the truck was assessed at the scene but was not taken to hospital.

Police say it is still early in the investigation but alcohol and speed are not factors in the collision. Investigators say road and weather conditions may have played a role in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Det. Const. Matt Hewko at 905-546-4755.