

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Bruce Springsteen will be performing at the closing ceremony for the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto next month.

The performance was announced in a news release issued Monday by organizers of the games, which run from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30.

Bryan Adams, Bachman & Turner, Kelly Clarkson, and Coeur de pirate will also be performing at the Air Canada Centre for the closing ceremony on September 30.

“At the Invictus Games, it’s not just about the hurdles that competitors experienced during competition, but about overcoming the obstacles that life has presented them,” Springsteen said in a written statement accompanying the news release.

“The Games are a remarkable opportunity for brothers and sisters in arms to join forces and demonstrate the true strength of their spirit. It is an absolute honour and privilege to perform for them at the Closing Ceremony as a send-off to a week of competition in Toronto.”

Performers at the opening ceremony on Sept. 23 include Alessia Cara, Sarah McLachlan and The Tenors.

The games, which will honour more than 550 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans from 17 countries, were established by Prince Harry and the inaugural event was held in London in 2014.

This year’s event is funded by the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, the City of Toronto, Jaguar Land Rover as well as other partners and sponsors.

Bell Media is the exclusive Canadian broadcaster for the games.

CP24 is a division of Bell Media.