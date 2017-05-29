

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A St. Catharines councillor has been asked to resign his seat after emailing nearly 100 representatives and stakeholders a pornographic image on Monday afternoon from his Niagara regional email account.

Coun. Andrew Petrowski was responding to an email from another regional councillor regarding a construction project around 1:30 p.m. when he attached an image of a naked woman sitting on a chair, Niagara Region spokesperson Sean O’Brady told CP24.

“The content of the email from [Petrowski] earlier today is reprehensible and the conduct is completely unacceptable for a regional councillor,” Niagara Regional Chair Alan Caslin said in a statement emailed to media.

The image was sent to 95 people who receive regular road work updates from the region, including internal staff, outside partners, and other regional politicians.

Shortly after realizing what was sent, O’Brady says he issued an apology.

“This was sent in error as a terrible message by someone who was using my iPad I thought to send a private message,” Petrowski's email read. “I am very sorry for this unacceptable and inappropriate transmission.”

Caslin said he plans to meet with Petrowski Tuesday morning to discuss limiting his use of regional email accounts and devices.

Meanwhile, he has called for Petrowski’s resignation, ensuring that he has confronted him about “his egregious conduct.”

“I demand better when conducting business on behalf of the region,” Caslin said.

This isn’t the first time Petrowski has been at the centre of widespread controversy. Last year, he was reprimanded on two different occasions by Caslin for what critics say were homophobic and anti-Semitic comments made on Twitter.