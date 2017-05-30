

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A St. Catharines councillor asked to resign by an Ontario MP and regional chair after a pornographic email was sent from his government account has not stepped down.

An image of a naked woman sitting on a chair with her legs spread open Monday afternoon was sent from Coun. Andrew Petrowski’s account to dozens of representatives and stakeholders over a road closure.

Petrowski apologized for the incident.

“This was sent in error as a terrible message by someone who was using my iPad I thought to send a private message,” his email read. “I am very sorry for this unacceptable and inappropriate transmission.”

Despite the reply, Liberal MP for St. Catharines Chris Bittle slammed his behaviour, calling it "unacceptable" and detrimental to public discource.

“It must stop now [Petrowski] must resign and allow council to get back to the important work of serving the people of Niagara," Bittle said in a statement.

Niagara Regional Chair Alan Caslin also condemned the councillor’s actions, saying “the conduct is completely unacceptable for a regional councillor” before demanding he give up his seat.

“I have spoken directly to [Petrowski] about his egregious conduct and have requested that he resign from regional council,” Caslin said in a statement to CP24 on Monday.

The pair was supposed to meet Tuesday morning to discuss “limits on his regional devices and email accounts,” along with formally asking Petrowski to resign.

According to Niagara Region spokesperson Jason Tamming, the meeting has been rescheduled.

“At the request of [Petrowski], the planned meeting with the regional chair has been rescheduled to tomorrow,” Tamming told CP24.

Email attachment sent to 95 recipients

The controversy started when a regional staffer emailed about work on St. Paul Street West over the Burgoyne Bridge.

“There must have been a sale on these multi-million dollar, taxpayer-funded, non-functional arches … guess who put these up in Ottawa?” He wrote. “You’re right if you said … drum roll, please … ‘Pomerlau’ … what a joke!”

The image was sent as an attachment to that email to 95 people who receive regular road work updates for the region, including internal staff, outside partners and other regional politicians.

Minutes later, Petrowski followed up in a second email, in which he issued the apology.

‘Pattern of behaviour has not ceased’

This isn’t the first time Petrowski has been at the centre of widespread controversy. He has been a divisive character in Niagara regional politics for years.

He was reprimanded last year on two different occasions by regional council for what critics say were homophobic and anti-Semitic comments made on Twitter.

“This pattern of behaviour has not ceased – in fact it has only gotten worse,” Bittle said. “The councillor in question has shown no contrition for his actions what so ever. Even after multiple findings of wrong doing from the regional Ethics Commissioner, this pattern continues.

“Our regional leaders must act on this matter, enough is enough.”