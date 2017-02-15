

Chris Fox, CP24.com





St. Michael’s Hospital has dismissed 31 employees after discovering about $200,000 in benefits claims that were in breach of its code of conduct.

Spokesperson Leslie Shepherd said the “irregularities” were discovered during a routine audit of health benefit claims.

Shepherd did not provide any details on the nature of the claims, citing an ongoing investigation.

“The hospital takes its role as custodian of the public trust very seriously,” she said in a written statement. “St. Michael's has a strict policy for its health benefits plan. We are continuing to work with SunLife, our benefits administrator, to ensure a thorough investigation.”

It is not immediately clear what roles the dismissed employees held at the hospital.

It is also unknown whether police are investigating the alleged irregularities.

St. Michael’s Hospital employs more than 6,000 people, including 1,689 nurses and 812 physicians.