Stabbing at downtown youth homeless shelter sends 1 male to hospital: police
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 1:07PM EDT
One person is in hospital after a stabbing at a downtown youth homeless shelter, Toronto police confirm.
It happened at Covenant House, located near Yonge and Gerrard streets, early Sunday afternoon.
Police say one male victim was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.