

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20’s is in serious condition following a stabbing on Ryerson University’s campus on Thursday night.

According to investigators, the stabbing took place around 9 p.m. in the school’s quad, which is located in the area of Gerrard and Church streets.

Police say the victim took himself to hospital with serious injuries after the incident.

No information about any possible suspects has been released