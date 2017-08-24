Stabbing at Ryerson leaves man in serious condition
People are silhouetted on a sunny day while they cross between buildings on a pedestrian bridge at Ryerson University in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 12, 2009. (The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette)
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 24, 2017 10:27PM EDT
A man believed to be in his 20’s is in serious condition following a stabbing on Ryerson University’s campus on Thursday night.
According to investigators, the stabbing took place around 9 p.m. in the school’s quad, which is located in the area of Gerrard and Church streets.
Police say the victim took himself to hospital with serious injuries after the incident.
No information about any possible suspects has been released