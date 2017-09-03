

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man is in hospital this morning in critical condition after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood.

The stabbing occurred outside in the area of Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue shortly after 2 a.m.

Police say the victim, who is believed to be a male in his 30s, was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds.

His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects but say the investigation is ongoing.