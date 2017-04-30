

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people are in hospital this morning after a stabbing in Liberty Village.

It happened on Fraser Avenue, near King and Dufferin streets, at around 2:10 a.m.

Police say they first received a call about a street fight involving 30 to 40 people. The fight, police say, may be connected to a nearby party at an Airbnb that had been broken up by the owner.

Police say one victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest and the other suffered head injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.