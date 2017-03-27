

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One suspect is in custody after a stabbing near a restaurant in Scarborough’s Ionview neighbourhood.

It happened near Eglinton Avenue and Ionview Road early Monday morning.

Police say an altercation broke out between two males and one of the men was stabbed in the abdomen.

The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested. When the suspect was taken into custody, police say officers also seized a knife.

The victim was taken to a local trauma centre for treatment. Police have not provided an update on his condition.