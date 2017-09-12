

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a male was found in an East York apartment building suffering from life-threatening stab wounds this morning.

The victim was located shortly before 3 a.m. in the lobby of a building on Lumsden Avenue, near Main Street and Danforth Avenue.

Reports from the scene indicate that the male was stabbed in a stairwell in the rear of the building.

Police tell CP24 that they are reviewing security video in the area.

The age of the victim has not yet been released.

Investigators have not provided any information on possible suspects and say no witnesses have come forward at this time.

Officers remain on the scene.