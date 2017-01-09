

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 21-year-old man who walked into an Oshawa police station on Sunday night suffering from serious stab wounds has died in hospital, Durham Regional Police confirm.

According to investigators, at around 6:30 p.m., a man walked into the Central East Division in downtown Oshawa and told officers that he had been stabbed in a building not far from the police station.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre, where he died on Monday morning.

Investigators have not yet released any suspect information, however, police said they do not believe the incident was “random.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Dennis or Det. Leipsig of the Major Crime Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520.