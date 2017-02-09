

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A steady flow of snow is moving into the GTA and is expected to break a cold snap that put Toronto in a deep freeze earlier this week.

Flurries are expected to fall over a chilly Toronto after midnight but Environment Canada is predicting only about two centimetres of accumulation on the ground. However, more is expected north of the city.

CP24 meteorologist Chris Potter is warning commuters that the morning traffic rush for those coming into the city from the north could be a slow and slippery one.

“The lake effect snow should weaken by daybreak tomorrow with some highly localized snow just to the north tomorrow early morning,” he said. “This could have a bit of an impact for the early morning commute for commuters to the north but most of the area should be quiet.”

By morning, temperatures are expected to rise from -12 to -2 as flurries taper off. But the snow is expected to return around 1 p.m. and will continue to fall until about 10 p.m., this time leaving about five centimetres of snow in its wake in the downtown core.

The forecast once again says heavier snow will fall north of Toronto, and some areas could see up to 10 centimetres of accumulation.

Heaviest snow during evening rush

Potter said the heaviest snow should fall as people make their way home in the evening, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“The winds will also become a little gusty from the south (up to 45 km/h) which could also produce reduced visibilities and local blowing snow,” Potter said. “This is expected to have a noticeable impact on the evening commute.”

Warmer weather and dryer conditions are expected Saturday but active weather is expected to return by Sunday.

Potter said Southern Ontario could see wet snow in some parts leaving several centimetres of accumulation on the ground.