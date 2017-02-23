

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Streetcar service has now resumed after a tow truck removed an SUV that got stuck in a streetcar tunnel near Union Station this morning.

At around 4 a.m., Toronto police say a 21-year-old motorist drove down into the Union Loop tunnel, which is designated exclusively for streetcars, and got stuck on the tracks.

It initially appeared as though driver had fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle on the tracks, but Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CP24 that the driver did eventually return to the scene.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross says the driver told them he was just following his GPS when he ended up in the tunnel. Police say the driver left the scene to go get help.

This will take some time to clear. Far more than it took the driver to get to this point, unfortunately. They fled, for the record. pic.twitter.com/hln4S4aSHw — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) February 23, 2017

Streetcars were forced to turn back at Spadina Avenue and Queens Quay and shuttle buses took streetcar passengers into Union Station.

Police said the vehicle blew two tires and sustained some minor damage.

Streetcar service resumed in the area at around 11 a.m.

The driver has been handed a $425 fine for illegal entry. Police say there are no criminal charges pending at this point.

Ross said this isn't the first time a driver has been stuck in the tunnel. Last April, a motorist made the exact same mistake.