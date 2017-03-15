

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A stretch of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario remains closed more than 24 hours after being shut down for two pileups that left one man dead and also resulted in a hazardous chemical spill.

In all, 29 people were sent to hospital in Kingston after the collisions at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday that the primary collision occurred in the westbound lanes, just east of Highway 137 near Leeds, Ont. and involved five tractor trailers and one car.

One of those tractor trailers spilled thousands of litres of hazardous fluorosilicic acid onto the roadway, leading to concerns about exposure.

The driver of that vehicle, identified Wednesday as 45-year-old Ian Meville of Hamilton, was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries. Police have not said whether his death had anything to do with exposure to the chemical.

The secondary collision occurred about one kilometre west of the first and involved seven tractor trailers and three vehicles.

There were a number of “chain reaction” collisions behind the first two, OPP said.

Most of those who were transported to hospital Tuesday, including 13 first responders, were first sent to a decontamination area where they were hosed down. Some were discharged Tuesday and it’s not clear whether any of those transported remain in hospital.

The highway remains shut down in both directions between Mallorytown and Reynolds roads for the investigation and cleanup. There is no estimated time for reopening so far.