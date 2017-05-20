

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A stretch of Queen Street West is closed to vehicular traffic this weekend as crews remove a pedestrian bridge linking the Eaton Centre and the Hudson's Bay Company building on the south side of the street.

The closure between Yonge Street and Bay Street went into effect at 11 p.m. on Friday and is expected to remain in effect until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Pedestrians will still have access to the sidewalks during the closure, however the city says there will be “periodic stoppages” during crane hoisting work.

The pedestrian bridge is being removed to make way for a new bridge that is being built off-site and will be lifted into place in the fall.