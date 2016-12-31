

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





A stretch of Yonge Street has fully reopened following the completion of repairs to a giant sinkhole that opened up earlier in the week.

The hole appeared near Roxborough Street on Tuesday morning, prompting a full closure of the roadway.

One northbound and one southbound lane were reopened Thursday evening following work by city crews to gain access to the ruptured sewer pipe responsible for the sinkhole.

In a Tweet sent Saturday afternoon, Toronto’s mayor confirmed that the street had been fully reopened following the necessary repairs.

“Great work by city crews to get this fixed quickly,” John Tory said.

The cause of the pipe rupture remains unclear.