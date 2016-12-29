

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A stretch of Yonge Street in the city’s Rosedale neighbourhood has partially reopened, two days after a large sinkhole opened up in the middle of the roadway.

Yonge Street from Roxborough Street to Crescent Road has been shut down since Tuesday morning due to a ruptured sewer line that caused the sinkhole to open up.

According to the city, contractors worked through the night on Wednesday and as a result one lane in each direction was reopened at 11:50 a.m.

The city says that work to repair the sewer line is continuing but will be restricted to the two centre lanes, which will remain closed.

The city previously said that a plan for the necessary work to fully reopen the roadway will be completed by Friday.

Crews will work 24 hours a day, seven days a week on that work.

“Excavation continues. We are down about three metres with a metre to go,” Manager of Contract Services and District Operations with Toronto Water Frank Trinchini said Thursday. “The excavation will continue through the day and evening tonight. We will not know the extent of damage until we get down to the sanitary sewer.”