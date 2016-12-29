

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A stretch of Yonge Street in the city’s Rosedale neighbourhood is expected to partially reopen, two days after a large sinkhole opened up in the middle of the roadway.

Yonge Street from Roxborough Street to Crescent Road has been shut down since Tuesday morning due to a ruptured sewer line that caused the sinkhole to open up.

According to the city, contractors worked through the night on Wednesday and as a result one lane in each direction will be reopened at appropximately 11 a.m.

The city says that work to repair the sewer line is continuing but will be restricted to the two centre lanes, which will remain closed.

The city previously said that a plan for the necessary work to fully reopen the roadway will be completed by Friday.

Crews will work 24 hours a day, seven days a week on that work.