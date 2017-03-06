

The Canadian Press





Ottawa's Carleton University says it has reached a tentative agreement with unionized teaching assistants and contract instructors, who would otherwise have been in a legal position to strike today.

The university says the parties reached a settlement after mediation talks over the weekend, and the school is operating as usual.

Details of the deal will not be released until it after a ratification vote.

Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees local 4600 picketed briefly this morning before the tentative agreement was announced.

The union has said class sizes, tuition rebates for teaching assistants and salary increases were among the key issues.