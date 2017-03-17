

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Support for the Bloor Street bike lanes remains high despite an increase in driving times along the route.

A Forum Research poll of 966 Toronto voters found that 47 per cent of respondents approve of the bike lanes along Bloor compared to 32 per cent who disapprove of them. About 22 per cent of respondents didn’t offer an opinion.

Perhaps not surprisingly, support for the bike lanes was highest among those who commute by bicycle (69 per cent) or regularly bike in the city (60 per cent).

Among those who drive along Bloor, 48 per cent do still support the bike lanes but 46 per cent disapprove of the initiative.

The release of the poll comes about three weeks after the city published preliminary data, which suggests that rush-hour driving times between Bay Street and Ossington Avenue have increased by as much as eight minutes since the lanes were installed as part of a one-year pilot project.

“In general, Toronto residents are supportive of bike lanes, and perhaps in the ‘if you build it, they will come’ philosophy, a majority of cycling commuters are making use of the new lanes on Bloor St,” Forum Research President Lorne Bozinoff said in a press release announcing the results of the poll.

The city has said that it has observed a 36 per cent increase in the number of cyclists using Bloor Street since the lanes were installed along a 2.4 kilometre stretch of the road.

The Forum Research poll seems to support that.

Among those who ride a bicycle in the city, about 31 per cent said they have ridden along the new lanes; however that number shot up to 61 per cent among cyclists who commute to work.

Support for the Bloor bike lanes tended to be highest among those between the ages of 18 and 34 (62 per cent) and those who live within the city’s core (61 per cent).

They were less popular in Scarborough, which was the only part of the city where more respondents disapproved the lanes (36 per cent) than approved of them (32 per cent.)

The pilot project is costing the city $500,000 and runs until the end of this summer. At that point, city council will have to make a decision on whether to make the lanes permanent.

Speaking with CP24 on Friday afternoon, Bozinoff said the poll makes it clear that there is strong support for the Bloor bike lanes among a variety of people.

“Keep in mind that only 10 per cent (of respondents) say they commute to work or school so there is a lot of motorists supporting the bike lanes in the city as well,” he said.

The poll is considered accurate to within three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.