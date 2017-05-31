

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





St. Francis Xavier Secondary School in Mississauga is currently in lockdown after a student was stabbed inside the school building.

Peel Regional Police announced the lockdown at around 11:15 a.m. after the boy was stabbed at the school.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Toronto with serious injuries, Peel Paramedic Services said. Police said the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police said they are looking for a male suspect who fled the area wearing a black sweater and a red polo. Const. Baljit Saini said the suspect is a student at the same school.

A number of area schools were briefly placed in a hold and secure as police search for the suspect. St. Francis Xavier remains in hold and secure.

Saini said the suspect and victim knew each other, but did not say how the confrontation arose.

No other injuries have been reported.