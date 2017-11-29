

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An Oakville man is facing charges after a suspect robbed an Oakville convenience store Thursday night allegedly carrying a homemade shotgun and a stun gun made to look like an ordinary flashlight.

Halton Regional Police say that on Thursday at 7:35 p.m., police were called to the Piggy Mart at 2290 Lakeshore Road for a report of an armed robbery.

Police encountered a suspect as he attempted to flee the store.

Officers conducted a search of the suspect and allegedly located a homemade shotgun designed to fire 12 gauge shotgun shells, a conducted energy weapon that was made to resemble a flashlight and several 12 gauge shotgun shells.

It was later discovered that several security cameras inside the convenience store were smashed and a car parked nearby was broken into.

Documents from the vehicle were allegedly taken by the suspect.

Everything taken in the robberies was eventually recovered, police said.

A suspect identified as Ronald Marwick, 30, was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with one count of robbery using a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a weapon and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Marwick was held in custody pending a bail hearing.