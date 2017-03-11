

The Canadian Press





SUDBURY, Ont. -- Police are treating the discovery of a body at a Sudbury residence as a homicide.

Police say in a release that officers were called to the home Saturday morning after a report of a fire in a shed on the property.

The release doesn't say where on the property the body was discovered.

Investigators are now trying to determine the person's identity and the cause of death.

Police say they are also trying to locate the last known resident of the address, 59-year-old Kenneth Edwards.

Police will only say they are concerned about Edwards' well-being and that anyone who encounters him should not approach him.