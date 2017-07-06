

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Sunwing flight headed from Montreal to Cayo Coco, Cuba had to turn around and be escorted back by an F-15 fighter jet after an unruly passenger allegedly made “non-specific threats.”

“We can confirm that flight WG604 which departed Montreal's Dorval airport for Cayo Coco earlier this evening turned around due to an unruly customer making non-specific threats,” a Sunwing spokesperson said in an email. “The flight arrived back around 7:25pm and the disruptive customer was taken into police custody.”

There were 170 passengers on board the flight, Sunwing said.

In an email, NORAD confirmed that a United States Air Force F-15 intercepted the Sunwing flight near Albany, N.Y. and escorted it back to Montreal. Canadian CF18s were also scrambled to the area, but monitored from a distance and did not engage, NORAD said.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Sunwing said customers are being provided with accommodation and meal vouchers until they can catch a new flight.

There was no information about what caused the man to allegedly become disruptive.