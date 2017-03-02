

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The superintendent of two apartment buildings in the city’s Weston neighbourhood is facing multiple charges after police say he allegedly solicited sex from multiple residents in the area, including minors.

According to police, the man was allegedly soliciting sex from tenants of apartment buildings near Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road. The alleged victims, police say, are both minors and adults.

Police say 34-year-old Thivakaran Yogeswaran was arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday.

He has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference, one count of invitation to sexual touching and one count of sexual assault of a person under the age of 16.

Police say since 2012, Yogeswaran has been the superintendent of 2089 Lawrence Ave. W. and 2099 Lawrence Ave. W.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Azi Sadeghi at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).