

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A town hall meeting is being held on Tuesday evening in hopes of helping family and friends locate two men belonging to Toronto’s LGBTQ community.

Toronto police have been searching for 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman since his disappearance on June 26 and 44-year-old Selim Esen since he went missing in April.

The town hall meeting is being held at 6:30 p.m. at The 519 community centre on Church Street in the city’s Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.

The organizers behind this meeting say they are looking to help the community deal with the disappearances of these two men and others.

“Long term, one of the things that was most difficult for me to see was Andrew’s family and close friends who are dealing with someone they just lost and also having to figure out what to do,” organizer Greg Downer told CP24 on Tuesday.

“We want to put some infrastructure in place so that if someone should go missing again then family, friends, colleagues don’t have to figure out what to do. We’ll help them with posters, we’ll help them with social media, we’ll help them with police liaisons, and media liaisons.”

Although police have not found a link between these disappearances, they are considering them to be “suspicious.”