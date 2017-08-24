

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his physician wife and dumping her body in Vaughan is in court Thursday seeking bail.

Mohammed Shamji and his lawyers attended court at 361 University Avenue Thursday to apply for bail.

The contents of the proceedings are covered by a publication ban.

The body of Elana Fric-Shamji was found in a suitcase on the side of a road in Kleinburg on Dec. 1, 2016. Police indicated the family physician, who worked at Scarborough Hospital, had been strangled and beaten.

Investigators said they believe Fric-Shamji was killed at the couple’s home, located in the area of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue, sometime between the evening of Nov. 30 and the morning of Dec. 1.

Her husband, who previously worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto, was arrested in Mississauga on Dec. 2.

He faces one count of first degree murder.

The pair had three children together.

Mohammed Shamji has been in custody for about eight months.