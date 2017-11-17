

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





York Regional Police have released surveillance camera footage that shows a suspect motorist hit a 61-year-old male pedestrian before fleeing the scene in Markham on Wednesday.

The collision took place in the area of Yonge Street and Highland Park Boulevard at around 8:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the area after a pedestrian was struck by a driver who failed to remain at the scene after the crash.

Video released by police on Friday showed the suspect vehicle making a left-turn, striking a pedestrian before continuing to drive through what appears to be a parking lot.

The suspect vehicle has been described by police as a small, dark-coloured, newer model four-door vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital following the collision with non-life-threatening injuries but his condition has since worsened to life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact investigators.

“Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are being asked to please come forward, as well anyone that may have been driving in the area at the time that may have dashcam footage,” police said in a news release issued on Friday.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.