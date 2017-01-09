

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted and robbed a sex-trade worker at a downtown hotel last month.

Investigators say on Dec. 8 at around 7:20 p.m., a man met with a female sex-trade worker at a hotel in the area of Yonge and Gerrard streets.

Police say at one point during their interaction, the man threw the woman onto the bed and threw a kettle at her.

Toronto police allege that the man then stole her cash and left the hotel.

The suspect is described by investigators as approximately six-feet tall and about 170 pounds. He is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants, a white T-shirt, black shoes and was carrying a dark bag with one strap.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).