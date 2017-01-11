

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a TTC operator on a bus in North York last year.

It happened on Oct. 14 at around 10:30 a.m. on a bus near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.

Police allege that a man punched a TTC operator in the face and ran into Finch Station.

The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 50 and 60 who has a medium build and salt-and-pepper hair. He was unshaven at the time of the incident and was wearing thin-rimmed glasses, a green baseball hat with “veteran” written on it, a light-coloured jacket, a grey sweater, black pants and black boots.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).