

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly trying to steal an ambulance and then carjacking a taxi.

It's alleged a man in his 30s attempted to enter an ambulance that was stopped at a Hamilton intersection just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the man was turned away by paramedics, but he then allegedly approached a taxi and demanded the driver get out of the vehicle.

They say the driver complied and the suspect drove away in the taxi leaving the driver unharmed.

Investigators say a suspect was located a short time later and arrested.

A 36-year-old Hamilton man is charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.