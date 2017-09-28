

Chris Fox and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police arrested a knife-wielding suspect following a struggle at a restaurant in the city’s Wexford neighbourhood on Thursday night.

Officers were initially called to the Victoria Park Avenue and Janet Boulevard area for reports of a man with a knife.

Once on scene, police say that they approached a suspect in order to take him into custody.

A struggle ensued during the arrest and several glass tables were broken.

Police originally said an officer sustained cuts to his arm during that interaction and was taken to a local hospital via land ambulance. However police later said that no injuries were sustained by the officer and he did not require treatment.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was taken into custody but was subsequently taken to hospital to be treated for minor cuts.

Police say the suspect will be facing charges.